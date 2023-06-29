CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 1,226 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $363.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,536,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,231,930. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.42.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

