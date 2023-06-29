CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,124. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

