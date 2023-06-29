CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $25.49 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.29. The stock had a trading volume of 564,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,384. The firm has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

