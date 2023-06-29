CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MA traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $385.25. 942,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $365.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

