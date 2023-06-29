Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Short Interest Update

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the May 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.1 days.
Central Pattana Public Stock Performance
CPNNF stock remained flat at C$1.90 during midday trading on Thursday. Central Pattana Public has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.99.
About Central Pattana Public
