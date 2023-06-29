Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Short Interest Update

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the May 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.1 days.

Central Pattana Public Stock Performance

CPNNF stock remained flat at C$1.90 during midday trading on Thursday. Central Pattana Public has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.99.

About Central Pattana Public

Central Pattana Public Company Limited invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in Thailand. It develops and rents shopping centers, office buildings, condominiums, and residential buildings; offers property management consulting and corporate services; and sells land, houses, and condominium units.

