CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.32

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$63.32 and traded as low as C$62.11. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$63.50, with a volume of 324,550 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.13.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.32. The stock has a market cap of C$10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.