Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after buying an additional 900,974 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

CAT opened at $241.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

