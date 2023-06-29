Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. Casper has a market capitalization of $426.07 million and $3.69 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,822,423,327 coins and its circulating supply is 11,134,848,514 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,819,984,062 with 11,132,551,114 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03942504 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,938,830.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

