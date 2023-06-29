Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.39

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.39 and last traded at $55.23, with a volume of 43603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 190.48%.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,586,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,472,000 after acquiring an additional 140,861 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,780,000 after purchasing an additional 337,241 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.