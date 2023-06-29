Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.77 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 850 ($10.81) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

NYSE:CUK opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 50,483 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 188,974 shares during the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

