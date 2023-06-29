CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.53. The company had a trading volume of 268,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,160. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.