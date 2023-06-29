CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.61.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $231.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.09 million. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

