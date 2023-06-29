Cardinal Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $74.87 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

