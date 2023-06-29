Cardinal Capital Management Sells 484 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 2.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $405.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

