Cardinal Capital Management Raises Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,631,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,403,000 after purchasing an additional 295,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $50.71 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.60.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.