Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 759 Shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,829 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.88% of Union Bankshares worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 10.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.2 %

UNB opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $101.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Union Bankshares Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

