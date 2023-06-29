Cardinal Capital Management Has $9 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $215.61 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.63.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

