Cardinal Capital Management Buys 687 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.18% of Kimball Electronics worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 60.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 68.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 0.6 %

KE opened at $26.90 on Thursday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.