Cardinal Capital Management Buys 659 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKC opened at $91.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

