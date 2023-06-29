Cardinal Capital Management Buys 399 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,722,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,146,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $3,978,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at $259,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,400 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $123,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,624.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,591 shares of company stock worth $972,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALRM. StockNews.com started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $78.99.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

