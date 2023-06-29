Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 128.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,218 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
