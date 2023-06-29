Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. Politan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,234,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $160.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.43.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

