Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $384.08. The company had a trading volume of 139,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,620. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $386.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.