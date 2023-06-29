Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 2.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.62. The company had a trading volume of 300,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,234. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.04 and its 200 day moving average is $232.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

