Carderock Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 104.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 2.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Lam Research by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Lam Research by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $642.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is $578.01 and its 200-day moving average is $515.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $650.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

