Carderock Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 16.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 10.5% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.75. 664,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,254. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.08.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.53.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

