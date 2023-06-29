Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,700 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. 507,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,749. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.49%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Oklahoma City, OK, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Houston, TX, Nashville, TN, and Tampa, FL.

