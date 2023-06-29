Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

USB stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,751,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,934,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

