Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,122 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for approximately 1.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,562,000 after buying an additional 38,605 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,855,000 after buying an additional 59,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,136,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.92.

Insider Activity

ANSYS Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $325.15. The company had a trading volume of 108,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.45 and a 200 day moving average of $292.62. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $339.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.