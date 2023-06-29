Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,136 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after buying an additional 1,236,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $341,922,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AON by 749.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after buying an additional 551,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $339.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,883. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.09. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $262.42 and a 12-month high of $339.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Citigroup boosted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.