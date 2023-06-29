Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered MongoDB from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $358.96.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Up 2.5 %

MDB opened at $398.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $414.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.01.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.