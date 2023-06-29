CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 250500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
CanAsia Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.47 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.
CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About CanAsia Energy
Canasia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
