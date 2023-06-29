Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$93.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s previous close.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CSFB cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.93.

TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$73.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.40. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$58.75 and a one year high of C$84.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.9403315 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total transaction of C$4,527,600.00. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

