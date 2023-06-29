Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 291.7% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Canadian Critical Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIINF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

