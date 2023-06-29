Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 291.7% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Canadian Critical Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RIINF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
About Canadian Critical Minerals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Critical Minerals
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
- Google Was Just Downgraded, But This Could Be A Good Thing
- Rising AI & Falling Shares: Nvidia Facing New Export Restrictions
- Schnitzer Steel: Set Up For Long-Term Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.