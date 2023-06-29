Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,046,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,230,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $419.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

