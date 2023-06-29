Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $270.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $275.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

