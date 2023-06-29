Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $3.09 Million in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 2.06% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCOR. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCOR opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $48.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

