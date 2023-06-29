Calton & Associates Inc. Has $746,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

