Calton & Associates Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.1% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $364.40 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.79 and its 200 day moving average is $322.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

