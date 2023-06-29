Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $87.02 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54. The firm has a market cap of $817.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

