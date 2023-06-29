Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $155.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.54 and a 200 day moving average of $153.45.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

