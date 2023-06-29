Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $83.44 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.50. The firm has a market cap of $220.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.