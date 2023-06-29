Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Up 571.6% in June

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 571.6% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5,606.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%.

(Free Report)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.