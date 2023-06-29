Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 368,132 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.38% of Cadence Design Systems worth $214,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.78. The company had a trading volume of 260,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,857. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $242.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.55.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,161 shares of company stock valued at $51,650,397 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

