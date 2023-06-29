Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 197,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,857,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 2.04% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLTL. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,882.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:CLTL opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1 year low of $104.81 and a 1 year high of $105.82.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

