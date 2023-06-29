Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 54,014 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,014 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 5.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0594 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

