Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 422,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.30 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

