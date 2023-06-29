Brookstone Capital Management Has $15.81 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Clorox worth $15,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

NYSE CLX opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. Clorox’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

