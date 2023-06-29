Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $51,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average of $139.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

