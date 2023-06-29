Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,759 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $23,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after acquiring an additional 202,349 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,513,000 after purchasing an additional 234,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,424,000 after purchasing an additional 478,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,766,000 after purchasing an additional 293,833 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

